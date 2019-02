Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Donavan Richardson poured in 24 points and Cody Tierney added 17 as Northview beat Forest Hills Central 82-79 in overtime Monday in a makeup game from February 1st.

Dan Deindorfer scored 31 points to lead the Rangers.

Northview (7-1, 12-3) is one game behind 1st place Forest Hills Northern in the loss column and will host the Huskies on Friday February 2nd.