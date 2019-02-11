Officials: Man dies after fall into vat containing acid

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a 54-year-old man has died after falling into vat containing sulfuric acid at a manufacturing facility in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit News reports Michigan Seamless Tube confirmed that the man died following the “serious industrial accident” on Saturday at its facility in South Lyon.

Police Chief Chris Sovik tells the newspaper that the man fell into a “chemical solution” and was pulled out. He was taken to a hospital with severe burns. Michigan Seamless spokesman Mark Hommel says the company is conducting a “comprehensive investigation” and is cooperating fully with authorities.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Fire Chief Robert Vogel told The Oakland Press of Pontiac that the vat of sulfuric acid had been heated to about 160 degrees (71 Celsius) as part of the manufacturing process.

