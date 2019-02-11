Ottawa County road and bridge projects posted for 2019

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 2019 project list affecting drivers in Ottawa County has been posted by the Ottawa County Road Commission.
A timetable of when the projects will take place is not included in the list, but here are the major resurfacing projects:
|LOCATION
|PROJECT LIMITS
|TYPE OF WORK
|TOWNSHIP
|32nd Ave.
|Byron Rd. to Quincy St.
|Resurface
|Jamestown
|Comstock St.
|168th Ave. to Mercury Drive
|Resurface
|Grand Haven
|120th Ave.
|Port Sheldon St. to New Holland St.
|Resurface
|Olive
|Leonard St.
|Linden Dr. to 24th Ave.
|Resurface
|Tallmadge
|Cottonwood Dr./Tyler St.
|Baldwin St. to County Line
|Resurface
|Georgetown
|Baldwin St.
|Cottonwood Drive West 1000′
|Resurface
|Georgetown
|Baldwin St.
|28th Ave. to 20th Ave.
|Resurface
|Georgetown
|James St.
|U.S. 31 to Chicago Dr.
|Resurface
|Holland
|120th Ave.
|James St. to Riley St.
|Resurface
|Holland
|36th Ave.
|Port Sheldon St. to Fillmore St.
|Resurface
|Georgetown
|Lakeshore Dr.
|Fillmore St. to Croswell St.
|Resurface
|Port Sheldon
|Lincoln St.
|120th Ave. to 112th Ave.
|Resurface
|Robinson
|State Rd.
|Fruitport Rd. to 144th Ave.
|Resurface
|Spring Lake
|144th Ave.
|Butternut to New Holland St.
|Resurface
|Park/Holland
|Riley St.
|Lakeshore Dr. to Butternut
|Resurface
|Park/Holland
|40th Ave.
|Port Sheldon St. to Baldwin St.
|Resurface
|Georgetown
|Perry St.
|104th Ave. to 96th Ave.
|Resurface
|Holland
Two bridge projects could interrupt traffic, but there has been no word on when the work will take place or how disruptive they will be:
|LOCATION
|PROJECT LIMITS
|TYPE OF WORK
|TOWNSHIP
|Barry St.
|Over East Branch of Rush Creek
|Rehabilitation
|Georgetown
|68th Ave.
|Over Grand River
|Rehabilitation
|Allendale/Polkton