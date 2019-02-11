Ottawa County road and bridge projects posted for 2019

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 2019 project list affecting drivers in Ottawa County has been posted by the Ottawa County Road Commission.

A timetable of when the projects will take place is not included in the list, but here are the major resurfacing projects:

LOCATION PROJECT LIMITS TYPE OF WORK TOWNSHIP
32nd Ave. Byron Rd. to Quincy St. Resurface Jamestown
Comstock St. 168th Ave. to Mercury Drive Resurface Grand Haven
120th Ave. Port Sheldon St. to New Holland St. Resurface Olive
Leonard St. Linden Dr. to 24th Ave. Resurface Tallmadge
Cottonwood Dr./Tyler St. Baldwin St. to County Line Resurface Georgetown
Baldwin St. Cottonwood Drive West 1000′ Resurface Georgetown
Baldwin St. 28th Ave. to 20th Ave. Resurface Georgetown
James St. U.S. 31 to Chicago Dr. Resurface Holland
120th Ave. James St. to Riley St. Resurface Holland
36th Ave. Port Sheldon St. to Fillmore St. Resurface Georgetown
Lakeshore Dr. Fillmore St. to Croswell St. Resurface Port Sheldon
Lincoln St. 120th Ave. to 112th Ave. Resurface Robinson
State Rd. Fruitport Rd. to 144th Ave. Resurface Spring Lake
144th Ave. Butternut to New Holland St. Resurface Park/Holland
Riley St. Lakeshore Dr. to Butternut Resurface Park/Holland
40th Ave. Port Sheldon St. to Baldwin St. Resurface Georgetown
Perry St. 104th Ave. to 96th Ave. Resurface Holland

Two bridge projects could interrupt traffic, but there has been no word on when the work will take place or how disruptive they will be:

LOCATION PROJECT LIMITS TYPE OF WORK TOWNSHIP
Barry St. Over East Branch of Rush Creek Rehabilitation Georgetown
68th Ave. Over Grand River Rehabilitation Allendale/Polkton

(Check this page for complete list)

