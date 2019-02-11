Ottawa County road and bridge projects posted for 2019

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 2019 project list affecting drivers in Ottawa County has been posted by the Ottawa County Road Commission.

A timetable of when the projects will take place is not included in the list, but here are the major resurfacing projects:

LOCATION PROJECT LIMITS TYPE OF WORK TOWNSHIP 32nd Ave. Byron Rd. to Quincy St. Resurface Jamestown Comstock St. 168th Ave. to Mercury Drive Resurface Grand Haven 120th Ave. Port Sheldon St. to New Holland St. Resurface Olive Leonard St. Linden Dr. to 24th Ave. Resurface Tallmadge Cottonwood Dr./Tyler St. Baldwin St. to County Line Resurface Georgetown Baldwin St. Cottonwood Drive West 1000′ Resurface Georgetown Baldwin St. 28th Ave. to 20th Ave. Resurface Georgetown James St. U.S. 31 to Chicago Dr. Resurface Holland 120th Ave. James St. to Riley St. Resurface Holland 36th Ave. Port Sheldon St. to Fillmore St. Resurface Georgetown Lakeshore Dr. Fillmore St. to Croswell St. Resurface Port Sheldon Lincoln St. 120th Ave. to 112th Ave. Resurface Robinson State Rd. Fruitport Rd. to 144th Ave. Resurface Spring Lake 144th Ave. Butternut to New Holland St. Resurface Park/Holland Riley St. Lakeshore Dr. to Butternut Resurface Park/Holland 40th Ave. Port Sheldon St. to Baldwin St. Resurface Georgetown Perry St. 104th Ave. to 96th Ave. Resurface Holland

Two bridge projects could interrupt traffic, but there has been no word on when the work will take place or how disruptive they will be:

LOCATION PROJECT LIMITS TYPE OF WORK TOWNSHIP Barry St. Over East Branch of Rush Creek Rehabilitation Georgetown 68th Ave. Over Grand River Rehabilitation Allendale/Polkton

(Check this page for complete list)