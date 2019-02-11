Person-of-interest in fatal fire located, arrested on outstanding warrants

Posted 11:01 AM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, February 11, 2019

Photos of Melissa Morgan, a person of interest in a fatal fire in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The person-of-interest in a fatal fire in Kalamazoo a week ago has been located.

Public Safety Officers say they tracked down Melissa Morgan on Friday. She was found in the 3800 block of Gull Road.

Investigators say Morgan, 32, was connected to a fire at a house in the 400 block of Wallace in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 3.  Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, was found dead in the home.

Morgan was arrested on outstanding warrants and is being questioned in regards to the fire.

Anyone with further information should call Kalamazoo DPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.