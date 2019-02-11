× Person-of-interest in fatal fire located, arrested on outstanding warrants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The person-of-interest in a fatal fire in Kalamazoo a week ago has been located.

Public Safety Officers say they tracked down Melissa Morgan on Friday. She was found in the 3800 block of Gull Road.

Investigators say Morgan, 32, was connected to a fire at a house in the 400 block of Wallace in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 3. Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, was found dead in the home.

Morgan was arrested on outstanding warrants and is being questioned in regards to the fire.

Anyone with further information should call Kalamazoo DPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.