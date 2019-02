Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Mich. — Flooding in Ionia County reached such levels that one plumber needed a kayak to get to a water shutoff valve.

Mic Underhill of Underhill Plumbing posted video of himself using a kayak to get to the shutoff valve in the basement of a Portland, Michigan law firm that flooded last week. He also needed it to shut off the electrical supply and meters.

We talked with Mic about his adventure and we'll have more details on FOX 17 News, starting at 4:00 p.m.