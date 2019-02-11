Registration now open for classes at The Comedy Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever considered comedy, improv, or sketch writing as a career, but then life got in the way? There's still a great outlet for your creative energy, and it could be the start of something really rewarding with classes at The Comedy Project.

The Comedy Project provides classes for individuals interested in learning a new skill, trying out a new hobby, or pursuing comedy professionally!

Students can choose to study one track or all three! Each of the disciplines has 4 levels students can advance through as their interest and skills grow during each 8 week term.

Classes will be $175 until February 28, after that the cost will rise to $200. Registration closes on March 3.

All classes will take place between March 6 and April 28.

The Comedy Project is located at 540 Leonard Avenue North West, Suite B in Grand Rapids.

For more information or to sign up, call (616)-369-7469 or visit thecomedyproject.com.