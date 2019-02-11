Teaching computers to recognize potholes
-
Tech Smart: Old and new tech ways to keep deliveries safe
-
Tech Smart: Focus on gadgets at CES
-
Tech Smart: Immersive virtual reality is coming
-
Tech Smart: Latest options for wireless charging
-
Tech Smart: Book with iPhone tips updated to iOS 12
-
-
Tech Smart: Startup will straighten adult teeth for less
-
New tech ways to track your kids without giving them smartphones
-
Tech Smart: A thermometer that doesn’t even touch the skin
-
Tech Smart: How the $40 Unlimited plan works
-
GVSU students working with 3D printer on medical tech
-
-
Trump calls for investment in artificial intelligence
-
Local tech company offers advice on phishing scams
-
Michigan has the worst roads in the U.S., study says