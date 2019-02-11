Video: Family escapes house fire in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Three people suffered minor injuries in fire in Muskegon Heights on Saturday.

Fire chief Christopher Dean says they were called to the apartment building in the 700 block of Hovey just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday. A mom and two children escaped the fire by jumping from a second story window.

Dean says that the family was alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department posted “helmet cam” video of one of their firefighters who responded to the scene.