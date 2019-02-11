Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories begin Monday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service is upping some of the Winter Weather Advisories to Winter Storm Warnings ahead of our next storm.
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect starting at Midnight for Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana County for a possible five to eight inches of snow and 35 mph winds through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect starting at Midnight for Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Montcalm counties for snow and mixed precipitation. Areas could see four to six inches of snow and about a tenth of an inch of ice through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Also, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday for all the southern counties for snow and mixed precipitation. Areas from Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties and south, could see two to four inches of snow and more ice through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Travel will be difficult in the region Tuesday morning and throughout the day.
1 Comment
Tim
I don’t know which is more dangerous, driving on ice with white outs or the people that continue doing 70+ over ice and straight into white outs, no exaggeration I’ve seen it many times, I have no sympathy for the ditch people, and multiple car pile ups, they are right where they belong. Always give yourself an escape route, and watch out for the lunatics.