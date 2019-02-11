× Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories begin Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service is upping some of the Winter Weather Advisories to Winter Storm Warnings ahead of our next storm.

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect starting at Midnight for Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana County for a possible five to eight inches of snow and 35 mph winds through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect starting at Midnight for Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Montcalm counties for snow and mixed precipitation. Areas could see four to six inches of snow and about a tenth of an inch of ice through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Also, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday for all the southern counties for snow and mixed precipitation. Areas from Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties and south, could see two to four inches of snow and more ice through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Travel will be difficult in the region Tuesday morning and throughout the day.

