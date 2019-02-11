WMU’s Josh Passolt continues breakout sophomore season

Posted 11:15 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16PM, February 11, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- After a productive freshman campaign with eight goals in 35 games, Western Michigan sophomore Josh Passolt has found a new gear. The Hayward, Wisconsin native currently leads the Broncos in goals (15) in 25 games played and also leads them in plus-minus at +13.

"I think it's just a lot of hard work and playing with good players," Passolt said.

After his freshman season, Passolt spent the entire summer in Kalamazoo focusing on bulking up and preparing for this year.

"This summer I think i improved my game a lot," he added, "I took a good look at myself and knew what I wanted to achieve and knew what I was capable of. I think it was just a belief in me and the coaches belief in me."

Broncos head coach, Andy Murray noticed the difference right away.

"In life, you usually get what you deserve and Josh is very deserving," Murray said, "he spent the entire summer here and added 15 pounds of muscle mass."

The Broncos are now up to ninth in the country, according to the USHCO poll and are 10-2 at home, Passolt is a big reason for the success thus far.

"It's awesome, we've got a great team, a lot of depth and great players here, any way that I can help I try to," he said.

"He's believing in himself and he's proved to be a real quick shooter for us," Coach Murray added.

Not just a star on the ice, Passolt also excels academically and was named to the NCHC All-Academic team as a freshman as well. While he's currently a finance major, his sister and uncle are both news anchors, so he's keeping his options open.

"I think it runs in our blood a little bit," Passolt said, "my sister maybe more outgoing than me but certainly, if the opportunity presents itself, i would love to do something in media."

The Broncos host North Dakota for two games this weekend at Lawson Arena.

