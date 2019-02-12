3-vehicle crash closes Allendale street

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale street was shut down Tuesday night after a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale, near Grand Valley State University’s campus.

Authorities shut down Pierce Street in both directions while emergency responders work to clear the scene.

Information on any injuries suffered or what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available.

