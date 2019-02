Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting the 7th annual Paws, Claws & Corks event next month.

The annual fundraising event is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 18 in the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place.

Some of West Michigan's finest restaurants, breweries and wineries will be featured, and guests will have an opportunity to bid on trips, wins and sports memorabilia.

More information on Paws, Claws & Corks can be found on the Human Society's website.