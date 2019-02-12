Eastern Michigan investigates black doll hanging at dorm

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University says it’s investigating after a black doll was found hanging from a shower rod inside a campus dorm.

The Ypsilanti school says in a statement that a resident adviser in Best Hall found the doll Monday in a bathroom shared by suite mates and a guest of one of the suite mates told investigators it was placed there as a “prank.” The school says the person indicated there were no malicious or racist intentions.

The school, however, said it’s taking the matter seriously. It says there’s “absolutely no place at Eastern for hateful and racist actions, regardless of their intent.”

The school’s police department and the Office of Wellness and Community Standards are investigating. The university says “appropriate steps” will be taken afterward.

