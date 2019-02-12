Entrepreneur, mom of 6, builds business to help others prosper

Posted 10:57 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, February 12, 2019

Four years ago, Rebecca LeClaire was known as a single mom with six kids and a house she couldn't afford. Rather than feel sorry for herself, this Kentwood native and experienced marketing consultant dusted herself off and put a plan in motion.

Now LeClaire runs an internationally prosperous marketing firm in west Michigan to help others achieve their dreams.

Her start-up to Success Media, Marketing and Consulting Agency will gift a limited number of sessions to people looking to improve their business situation.

In addition to her business LeClaire is the co-founder of The Women in Motion Group, where she helps women in need to find a path to their entrepreneurial ambitions.

To learn more, visit startuptosuccessmc.com.

