Lee wrestling team makes school history

Posted 11:05 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41PM, February 12, 2019

WYOMING, Mich -- For the first time in school history, the Lee wrestling team has won a district championship. The Rebels had to come back from a 36-12 deficit to defeat Kelloggsville in the district championship.

"People were thinking we are out of it," coach Jim Maxim said, "but we had already talked to the kids about what their plan is, what their job like if they go into a job in the future just do your job and everything will be okay."

Four years ago, Coach Maxim made the switch to Lee after 25 years of coaching at Caledonia and immediately set high expectations.

"Coach has always talked about winning the district championship," senior Enrique Moreno-Martinez said, "back in freshman year he was the one who told us 'I am going to build this team up.'"

This year, the belief came to fruition.

"This year I was like 'yes, we could take it this year' and then when it came to my match I had to take a deep breath and relax and understand that this is it this is the moment where I can bring it back home to Lee."

Lee will be in the regionals on Wednesday evening at Whitehall high school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.