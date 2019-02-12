Lee wrestling team makes school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- For the first time in school history, the Lee wrestling team has won a district championship. The Rebels had to come back from a 36-12 deficit to defeat Kelloggsville in the district championship.

"People were thinking we are out of it," coach Jim Maxim said, "but we had already talked to the kids about what their plan is, what their job like if they go into a job in the future just do your job and everything will be okay."

Four years ago, Coach Maxim made the switch to Lee after 25 years of coaching at Caledonia and immediately set high expectations.

"Coach has always talked about winning the district championship," senior Enrique Moreno-Martinez said, "back in freshman year he was the one who told us 'I am going to build this team up.'"

This year, the belief came to fruition.

"This year I was like 'yes, we could take it this year' and then when it came to my match I had to take a deep breath and relax and understand that this is it this is the moment where I can bring it back home to Lee."

Lee will be in the regionals on Wednesday evening at Whitehall high school.