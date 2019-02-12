Lose stubborn body fat with treatments from Skin Envy

Posted 10:15 AM, February 12, 2019, by

New year, new you. Many New Year's resolutions include feeling and looking better in 2019. For those looking to achieve that resolution to get rid of stubborn body fat, Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center may be able to help.

We went to their location in Grand Rapids to learn more about how people are getting slim with treatments from Skin Envy.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center is running a special promotion for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Viewers can get HCG treatments for $500 (normally priced at $750), or buy the HCG 1-year program for just $1000 (originally $1,500), and  half-off Mesoptherapy Packages.

The sale runs until Friday at 5 p.m.

To learn more and to find all of their locations, visit their website or call (616)-446-5111

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.