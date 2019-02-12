Make less than $66K a year? File taxes for free with My Free Tax

Doing taxes can be taxing on low income families, which is why there are free tax programs out there to help out with financial stability. One of the programs tax payers should try is My Free Taxes, sponsored by Greater Ottawa Count United Way.

For any household that makes under $66,000 a year, they can file their taxes for no cost online.

It's so easy to put in information, that most filers complete their taxes in less than an hour. Plus there will be an IRS-certified specialist ready to help over the phone or chat if questions come up.

To learn more or apply, visit MyFreeTaxes.com.

1 Comment

