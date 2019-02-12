Man killed in fight at Grand Rapids gas station

Posted 4:08 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45AM, February 12, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS., Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man, causing his death.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the BP Gas Station, 1 Hall Street SW, in Grand Rapids.

Police say they were called for multiple people fighting inside the gas station. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man at the scene.

The victim, identified as Frederick Lardale Jewell, 34, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

A medical examination confirms Jewell died by homicide but so far no one is in custody.

Police are seeking tips in this case. If you know anything call police or Silent Observer.

 

