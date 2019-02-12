Midday break before more snow arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan has had an active morning with very difficult travel conditions and numerous school closings and power outages. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings continue through Wednesday afternoon. We will see a lull in activity by late Tuesday morning and early afternoon as the center of our low-pressure system is overhead. This does not mean we are out of the woods for this system and we can’t let our guard down.

Temperatures during the day will stay around the freezing mark in the lower 30s.

Once this low starts to pass West Michigan we will see a resurge in a possible wintry mix and mostly snow. We will all plan on snow by late afternoon and this evening as we truly get to the backside of this storm.

Wind gusts will stay anywhere between 30 and 40 mph as we have any of this snow around for the morning or evening and even into your Wednesday. This will cause blowing and drifting snow with decreased visibility causing tough travel.

Throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday we expect more snow chances north of I-96 from 4 to 9 inches of snowfall. Along and south of I-96 we have better chances to see freezing rain up to around a quarter of an inch and 2 to 6 inches of snowfall.

We will have a break between systems with dry and mainly cloudy conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening and much of the day on Thursday. Thursday overnight into Friday we will see our next system moving in with a very similar set up with freezing rain chances, wintry mix and all transitioning to snow by Friday. Stay updated with the Fox 17 weather team for forecast details throughout the week.