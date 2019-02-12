Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Freshly in her role as Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer will give her first State of the State Address later today.

Governor Whitmer is expected to talk about how she plans to fix roads across the state.

Whitmer says bridges are being held up with temporary supports, and potholes are forcing drivers to pay for repairs with money they need for rent or child care. But Whitmer likely won't unveil a road-funding proposal until she presents her budget in March.

She will address lawmakers and invited guests at the capitol in Lansing at 7 p.m.

2. Want to be in the room where it happens? Hamilton is one of the most highly anticipated shows coming to West Michigan, and run dates have been announced.

Broadway Grand Rapids says Hamilton will make its stage debut early next year and will run for three weeks, from January 21 to February 9 of 2020.

It's still unclear when tickets will be made available for purchase, but season ticket holders should already be set.

3. Catch some great comedy acts on stage while volunteering your time at LaughFest. The deadline to register has been extended until February 21.

There are several different opportunities, from ushering guests to their seats, to selling merchandise.

Organizers say the festival wouldn't be possible without volunteers.

LaughFest runs March 7-17 with more than 200 performances.

To register go to laughfestgr.org.

4. Want your next home brewed cup of coffee to taste better? Don't use tap water.

Baristas talking to PureWow.com say the choice in water could be compromising your cup of Joe; that means the taste of the water can impact the flavor of the coffee.

Baristas say filtered water is the best. The water tastes more pure and the filter can take out potential unwanted minerals.

5. Ever think "I just want to crawl in a box and have everyone leave me alone"? Now you can actually do that thanks to a British shop.

The shop has unveiled "The Thought Box," it's literally a sound-proof box that people plop right over their head. It tunes out noise and nonsense, plus a few extra bells and whistles come along with it.

Customers get to choose from a selection of colored filters to match the mood and personal style, and the helmet inside ensures a proper fit.

It comes with a stool that customers can sit on and then store the box underneath to save space.

It can all be yours for just $700.