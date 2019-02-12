MUSKEGON, Mich -- Since falling to Reeths-Puffer in overtime on January 15, the Muskegon boys basketball team has won nine straight games with the ninth coming against the Rockets on Tuesday night. The Big Reds would go on a 16-0 run in the second quarter as they took the lead and didn't lose it again, winning 63-28. Big Red Junior Jarvis Walker had 28 points to lead the way as they improve to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play.
Muskegon avenges lone OK Black loss with win over Reeths-Puffer
