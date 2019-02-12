× Muskegon Heights man sentenced to decade in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for drug and firearm charges.

Willie Hector, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hector will also serve three years of supervised release.

Authorities say surveillance video captured him walking around his home with an “AK-47 style rifle,” leading to officers executing a search warrant. During the search, authorities found two rifles, ammunition, over 19 grams of fentanyl, other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Hector had previously been convicted of over 20 crimes, including drug felonies and gun violence.