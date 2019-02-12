Muskegon Heights man sentenced to decade in prison

Posted 5:32 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, February 12, 2019

A surveillance image of Willie Hector.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for drug and firearm charges.

Willie Hector, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hector will also serve three years of supervised release.

Authorities say surveillance video captured him walking around his home with an “AK-47 style rifle,” leading to officers executing a search warrant. During the search, authorities found two rifles, ammunition, over 19 grams of fentanyl, other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Hector had previously been convicted of over 20 crimes, including drug felonies and gun violence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.