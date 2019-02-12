Police: 1 arrested after stealing vehicle, claiming he had bomb

Posted 9:59 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24PM, February 12, 2019

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, getting into a crash and claiming he had a bomb to police.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to a business parking lot on Eastern Avenue where a suspect approached someone with a gun and stole a vehicle.

Twenty minutes later, police received a report of a crash involving a vehicle matching the description near the intersection of 108th and 26th streets.

Upon arrival, officers found blood and a trail leading to a nearby barn. At that point, they brought K-9 units and set up a perimeter to locate the suspect.

The suspect was located less than a mile into a wooded area, but then told authorities that he had a bomb, leading to an hourslong standoff with officers and negotiators.

He eventually surrendered peacefully before being taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

The suspect is being identified as a 35-year-old man. Police said he had a tether that he had cut off, but didn’t specify why he had the tether.

