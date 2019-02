× Police ID man found in Holland field

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police have identified the man whose body was found over the weekend in Holland.

Thirty-three-year-old Lindsey Loring Waite was found Saturday morning in a field near US-31 south of 16th Street. Waite was from Brimley in the Upper Peninsula, southwest of Sault Ste. Marie.

Foul play isn’t considered to be a factor in his death, as there were no signs of trauma and nothing suspicious was found in the area.