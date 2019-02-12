Teen in critical condition after Kent Co. crash

Posted 11:10 PM, February 12, 2019, by

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage girl was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Kent County.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue in Nelson Township, near Cedar Springs.

Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was going west on 17 Mile Road when it collided with an eastbound pickup truck with a plow attached to the front.

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries and was in critical condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Yup

    If these young kids dont have school due to tha and roads, their parents should be smart and make them stay home. They are too inexperienced to drive. So hey, snow day again today, keep the teenage drivers home and off the roads! They. Ant go to school then then shouldn’t be out driving

    Reply
    • BR

      Cedar Springs Schools were open yesterday, and the information i have read does’t indicate that the teen was at fault. Could the plow truck driver have crossed the line? Or maybe tired from working long hours lately?? Hmmmm….

      Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.