Teen in critical condition after Kent Co. crash
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage girl was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Kent County.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue in Nelson Township, near Cedar Springs.
Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was going west on 17 Mile Road when it collided with an eastbound pickup truck with a plow attached to the front.
She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries and was in critical condition.
Yup
If these young kids dont have school due to tha and roads, their parents should be smart and make them stay home. They are too inexperienced to drive. So hey, snow day again today, keep the teenage drivers home and off the roads! They. Ant go to school then then shouldn’t be out driving
BR
Cedar Springs Schools were open yesterday, and the information i have read does’t indicate that the teen was at fault. Could the plow truck driver have crossed the line? Or maybe tired from working long hours lately?? Hmmmm….