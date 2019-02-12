× Teen in critical condition after Kent Co. crash

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage girl was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Kent County.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue in Nelson Township, near Cedar Springs.

Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was going west on 17 Mile Road when it collided with an eastbound pickup truck with a plow attached to the front.

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries and was in critical condition.