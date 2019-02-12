Thursday storm will be a lighter punch from Mother Nature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Earlier in the week our forecast models were showing a second significant weather system arriving Thursday evening this week. The system was expected to track into the southern plains and pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The end result would have been ice, rain, and heavy snow. Simply put...the track of this storm has changed. It's impacts now look minimal.

Since the low pressure area will be coming out of the northern/central plains, it will have limited moisture to deal with. Somewhat mild air will wrap into the system with highs on Thursday in the mid/upper 30s. That means a mixture of rain and snow. It also means that ice (or significant icing) is NOT likely. It will, however, be a little breezy behind this system on Friday.

Currently, I would expect some rain or a rain/snow mix with this system beginning Thursday afternoon/evening. It appear that we may only be looking at an inch or so of snow accumulation. As always, make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Take a look at the image from our forecast model of this system below. It's valid for 6 P.M. Thursday. Not super impressive!

After the Thursday/Friday system this week, we may have an extended period of dry, quiet weather. Let's face it...we need it after three very busy and wild weather weeks. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.