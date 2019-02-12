5,000+ customers without power in SW Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN -- We are keeping a close eye on power outages as another round of winter weather hits West Michigan.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,500 Indiana Michigan Power and Consumers Energy customers are without power.
Below is a list of outages by county for Indiana Michigan Power customers :
Berrien County - 3,801 customers
Cass County - 677 customers
St. Joseph County - 1,227 customers
Kalamazoo County - 198 customers
Van Buren County - 643 customers
Below is a list of outages by county for Consumer Energy customers :
Muskegon County - 340 customers
Kent County - 219 customers