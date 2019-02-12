5,000+ customers without power in SW Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- We are keeping a close eye on power outages as another round of winter weather hits West Michigan.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,500 Indiana Michigan Power and Consumers Energy customers are without power.

Below is a list of outages by county for Indiana Michigan Power customers :

Berrien County - 3,801 customers

Cass County - 677 customers

St. Joseph County - 1,227 customers

Kalamazoo County - 198 customers

Van Buren County - 643 customers

Below is a list of outages by county for Consumer Energy customers :

Muskegon County - 340 customers

Kent County - 219 customers