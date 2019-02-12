× WMU building to undergo $40M renovation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University announced Tuesday that one of its busiest buildings will undergo a $40 million renovation.

Dunbar Hall, a 50-year-old 78,000-square-foot building, is the home to the university’s College of Arts and Science. It is also the home of WMU’s media services department.

The renovation will reconfigure classroom layouts, add workspaces for students and make technology upgrades. New mechanical, electrical, fire suppression, alarms, and heating and cooling systems will also be a part of the renovation.

A WMU release says $30 million of the project will be form the state, and $10 million will be raised by the university.

The project is expected to begin in spring 2020 and be ready for classes in the fall semester of 2022.