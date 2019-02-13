Atwater’s record adds to magical season for Otsego

OTSEGO, Mich -- Otsego is having a special boys basketball season.

The Bulldogs are 17-0 and recently senior point guard Addison Atwater became the school's career assist leader.

"To me it means that I have played on 4 teams that have really moved the ball well" Atwater said.  "I've had a lot of players that could make the shots when they are open which is very important."

Otsego, which has already won the Wolverine North Division Title outright, will finish up divisional play Friday night at Paw Paw.

