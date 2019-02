Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Derrick DeVries scored 21 points and Alex Bos added 16 and 9 rebounds as Calvin beat Albion 76-65 Wednesday night.

It was the final home game for Knights seniors Carlos Amorose, Austin Bykerk and Isaiah McLaughlin.

Calvin (8-5, 13-11) is tied with Hope for 3rd place in the MIAA heading into Saturday's regular season finale at Olivet.

Albion (9-4, 16-8) is alone in 2nd one game back of Trine. The Britons host Hope on Saturday at 3 p.m..