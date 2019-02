Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- The Cedar Springs wrestling team erased two double digit deficits to beat Allendale in a division 2 wrestling regional championship Wednesday.

The Red Hawks trailed 24-9 and 36-24 but rallied to tie it at 36 and won on a tie-breaker.

Cedar Springs now advances to the state quarterfinals in Kalamazoo on February 22nd.