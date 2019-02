Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- All eastbound lanes of I-96 have reopened after a cement truck slid off the road, causing delays for drivers Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-96 near the Alden Nash exit. All lanes reopened as of 7:20 a.m.

Michigan State Police says to expect the lane closure until the crash is removed. No one was injured.