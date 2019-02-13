Couple safe after tree falls on Ottawa County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Two people were displaced from their Ottawa County home after they say a tree uprooted and fell on their home.

It happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of Fallenleaf Lane in Park Township around 9:30 p.m.

The homeowner tells FOX 17 he was just about to fall asleep when his girlfriend started screaming. That's when they found the tree was uprooting, sending branches through their roof, and ceiling of their living room.

"I heard her starting to scream and the branches were stranded at the house and she screamed again and that's when we heard the rumbling of the actual tree uprooting," homeowner Jason Richey said.

Their home is now covered in insulation but the homeowner says he is just happy to be alive, but the one thing they have not found is their cat.

"It started heavier branches started carving through the roof line and crumbling through the ceiling of my living room and throughout the entire kitchen and the front porch kitchen the dining room and then through the back area where I wiped out the deck as well," Richey said.

Other neighbors living around this wooded area have also had trees fall on their properties, according to Richey.

Luckily, he does have homeowners insurance and plan on staying with family down the road in the mean time.