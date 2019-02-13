× Crews respond to report of snowmobiler possibly in water

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich– Investigators in Kent County have been dispatched to a report of a snowmobiler possibly in the water.

Dispatchers confirm to FOX 17 they received the report around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. Officials say two male snowmobilers went onto Lincoln Lake, and that one ended up in the water.

Officials tell FOX 17 the other snowmobiler is the one who called 911.

A hovercraft has been dispatched to assist in the search.

Officials tell FOX 17 multiple fire departments are assisting the Kent County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.

This is a developing story.