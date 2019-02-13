Dr. Bitner partners with cardiologists to see if hormone replacement is right for mid-life patients

Posted 11:02 AM, February 13, 2019, by

Dr. Diana Bitner's goal in her line of work is to get women through mid-life and menopause gracefully and pain free. But it goes beyond instantly prescribing a pill to get those hormones in line.

For Heart Health Month Leigh Ann sat down with the nationally recognized menopause specialist to learn how she works with cardiologists, like Dr. Thomas Boyden, to make sure patients are proper candidates for hormone replacement.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

Read more stories like this on Dr. Bitner's Blog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.