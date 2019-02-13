Dr. Bitner partners with cardiologists to see if hormone replacement is right for mid-life patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Diana Bitner's goal in her line of work is to get women through mid-life and menopause gracefully and pain free. But it goes beyond instantly prescribing a pill to get those hormones in line.

For Heart Health Month Leigh Ann sat down with the nationally recognized menopause specialist to learn how she works with cardiologists, like Dr. Thomas Boyden, to make sure patients are proper candidates for hormone replacement.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

