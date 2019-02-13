Eastern Floral prepping for busiest day of the year

WEST MICHIGAN -- We are less than 24 hours away from Valentine's Day and one local florist says they are prepping for one of their busiest days of the year.

Eastern Floral says this week is actually their busiest week of the whole year and workers say they are ready for a ton of orders.

If you are wondering how many flowers they sell this time of year, the shop says it ordered 12,00 roses for the holiday and are expecting to deliver up to 1,500 floral arrangements.

We spoke with one of the designers, who offered tips on how to keep you flowers you get, lasting a bit longer.

"The best thing to do with this, I see a lot of people use too much of this and it's too much food for the rose, so I would suggest get a water bottle, open this up, pour it in there let it dissolve, shake it up and then pour it into your container," said designer Penny Diephouse.

Eastern Floral has locations in Grand Rapids and Holland.

If you haven't ordered flowers just yet, they say they are still accepting orders.

