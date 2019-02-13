Excellence in Education – Ward Donovan

Posted 8:38 AM, February 13, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. - A Huron County educator known for using art to help students develop and expand their creative skills and for helping them develop as individuals has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Ward Donovan, is the art teacher at the Laker Junior High School and Laker High School, both in Pigeon. The schools are part of the Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers Schools.

For more on past honorees, visit the Michigan Lottery YouTube page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.