Excellence in Education – Ward Donovan

LANSING, Mich. - A Huron County educator known for using art to help students develop and expand their creative skills and for helping them develop as individuals has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Ward Donovan, is the art teacher at the Laker Junior High School and Laker High School, both in Pigeon. The schools are part of the Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers Schools.

