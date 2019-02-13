Family IDs missing snowmobiler; dive team to resume search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- We now know the identity of the snowmobiler who fell through ice while riding with a friend in Kent County Wednesday.

A family member has identified him as Joseph Scott Brown, 29, of Spencer Township.

The sheriff's office says shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Brown and another man were riding on the lake on separate snowmobiles when one of them went into open water.

Multiple fire departments and the sheriff's office responded and began searching for Brown, with no luck.

We're told that since the men were offshore, crews had to use a hovercraft and a drone with an infrared camera to help in their search.

An underwater rescue team is expected to continue the search at daylight Thursday.