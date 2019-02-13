First three acts announced for 2019 Meijer Gardens Summer Concerts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The first three acts have been announced for the 2019 Fifth Third Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens, along with other upgrades to the outdoor concert venue.

The amphitheater will feature a new concessions building in 2019, which should result in quicker food and beverage service and increased capacity.  There will also be new restrooms for guests who are waiting in line outside the venue. The plaza area is being expanded to help shorten lines and wait times.

The first three concerts to be announced are:

1,900 general admission tickets are available for each show during the season. Tickets become available for members on April 27 and then for the general public on May 11. The full lineup of concerts will be released in mid-April.

 

