GR pet store hosting Valentine’s event with your pooch

Posted 4:01 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20AM, February 13, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A local pet store is hosting a Valentine's Day party for you and your pup a day early.

Fido and Stitch, a doggy grooming spa and pet supply store in Grand Rapids, is inviting people to bring their dogs out to their store for a Smooch Your Pooch Happy Hour event from 6-7 p.m.

There will be a special Valentine's-themed selfie station for you and your pooch to take pictures. You'll also be able to mingle with other dog lovers and enjoy some light refreshments.

Fido and Stitch will also be giving away $10 "pup bucks" for every $50 you spend in its pet supplies store.

You can find more on the event here.

