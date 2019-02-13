Grand Rapids considering installing GPS units in plows

Posted 7:23 AM, February 13, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Plow trucks in Grand Rapids could soon have GPS trackers in them.

It would allow the city to keep tabs on where their plows are on the roads to manage winter operations better.

The system would also include an online portal, so people at home can see where the trucks are and if their street has been plowed.

The city commission has received two quotes from two separate vendors.

If approved, both the city, and the chosen firm would have to pay a few thousand dollars to install the GPS devices into 10 Grand Rapids plows.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Josh

    I don’t need a GPS to tell me the city plows haven’t made it to my street. I just have to look and see all the stuck cars. 48 hours later and still no plowing for our street or the streets that intersect at either end. I guess we’ll just have to wait until summer.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.