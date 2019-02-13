GRPD seeking tips on attempted child abduction

Posted 2:33 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, February 13, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking tips in the investigation of an attempted child abduction.

Police say a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother left their residence in the 800 block of Sigsbee Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to walk to their bus stop.

On the way there, they were approached by a man on Sigsbee Street between Diamond and Barth Avenues. The suspect offered to drive the children to school and grabbed the girl by the neck after they hesitated.

Police say an unknown resident in the area yelled at the suspect and he drove away in a dark colored passenger vehicle.

GRPD will have extra patrols in the area to ensure the safety of students.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Grand Rapids police or Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.