GRPD seeking tips on attempted child abduction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking tips in the investigation of an attempted child abduction.

Police say a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother left their residence in the 800 block of Sigsbee Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to walk to their bus stop.

On the way there, they were approached by a man on Sigsbee Street between Diamond and Barth Avenues. The suspect offered to drive the children to school and grabbed the girl by the neck after they hesitated.

Police say an unknown resident in the area yelled at the suspect and he drove away in a dark colored passenger vehicle.

GRPD will have extra patrols in the area to ensure the safety of students.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Grand Rapids police or Silent Observer.