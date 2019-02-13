× Humane Society offering reward in animal cruelty case

STANTON, Mich. — The Humane Society of Mid Michigan is offering a reward for information regarding an animal cruelty case in Montcalm County.

In a Facebook post, the organization says a stray cat, Wayland, was found on Holland Lake Road north of Sheridan with an arrow through him.

The Humane Society says the arrow missed vital organs and he is recovering, but that the injury was recent.

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspect.