× Kent Co. man sentenced on child rape charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple child rape charges.

Juan “John” Camargo was sentenced to 130-215 years in prison on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of producing sexually abusive material involving children.

He pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 14.

Investigators say Camargo lured children from the playground at Autumn Ridge Apartment Homes from March to December 2017 and sexually assaulted them.

First Pacific Group, the property management company that owns the apartments, says Camargo wasn’t a resident and was illegally visiting the community without their knowledge.