Snowmobiler missing after falling into Kent Co. lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The search for a missing snowmobile rider will continue in northern Kent County Thursday, after he fell into Lincoln Lake while riding with a friend.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, two men were riding on the lake on separate snowmobiles when one of them went into open water.

Multiple fire departments and the sheriff's office responded and began searching for a man only identified as a 29-year-old from Spencer Township.

We're told that since the men were offshore, crews had to use a hovercraft and a drone with an infrared camera to help in their search.

An underwater rescue team is expected to continue the search at daylight Thursday.