Meet an astronaut and celebrate space at “Roger That!” this weekend

Space enthusiasts will have the chance to meet an actual NASA astronaut, as well as explore the many unanswered questions about outer space, at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Valley State University this weekend.

Roger That! at the museum will include hands-on space and engineering activities including jet propulsion, making planispheres, underwater ROVs, space artifacts, and much more, as well as a full planetarium show schedule.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott will present "Space for Everyone." Nicole Stott is “the Artistic Astronaut” who creatively combines her spaceflight experience with her artwork to inspire everyone’s appreciation of "our role as crewmates here on spaceship Earth." Tickets for “Space for Everyone” are $2 with general admission.

In addition to activities at the museum, on Friday GVSU will be hosting a Public Academic Conference highlighting space and STEAM.

Roger That! will take place February 15 and 16.

For more information and to purchase tickets for these events, visit grpm.org.