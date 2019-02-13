Meet an astronaut and celebrate space at “Roger That!” this weekend

Posted 11:23 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, February 13, 2019

Space enthusiasts will have the chance to meet an actual NASA astronaut, as well as explore the many unanswered questions about outer space, at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Valley State University this weekend.

Roger That! at the museum will include hands-on space and engineering activities including jet propulsion, making planispheres, underwater ROVs, space artifacts, and much more, as well as a full planetarium show schedule.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott will present "Space for Everyone." Nicole Stott is “the Artistic Astronaut” who creatively combines her spaceflight experience with her artwork to inspire everyone’s appreciation of "our role as crewmates here on spaceship Earth." Tickets for “Space for Everyone” are $2 with general admission.

In addition to activities at the museum, on Friday GVSU will be hosting a Public Academic Conference highlighting space and STEAM.

Roger That! will take place February 15 and 16.

For more information and to purchase tickets for these events, visit grpm.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.