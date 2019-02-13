Men, you can get a stylish and affordable haircut at Empire Beauty

Posted 10:36 AM, February 13, 2019, by

Empire Beauty School is more than just a place where people learn a career in cosmetology, it's also a place to get an affordable haircut. When it comes to the beauty salon most people automatically think it's a place for women, but Empire Beauty specializes in men's styles and haircuts as well.

Israel, instructor at Empire Beauty and owner of The Place, shows off the latest trends in men's hairstyles, and how they can start a career in cosmetology.

Empire Beauty Schools has three locations in West Michigan:

Highpoint Center
3583 Alpine Avenue Northwest

455 Standale Plaza
Grand Rapids

6091 Constitution Boulevard
Portage

To sign up for their cosmetology program, or want to schedule a beauty appointment, visit empire.edu.

