No injuries in Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Firefighters in Grand Rapids are working to put out a house fire.

The fire started on the porch of the home early Wednesday morning near the intersection of McReynolds Avenue NW and 7th Street Northwest in Grand Rapids.

We're told the fire spread from the porch, through the first floor which was vacant, and spread to the siding on the second floor. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

Much of that intersection is being blocked by firefighters and police officers while crews work to put out the fire.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.