× Officials warn of scammers posing as Medicare representatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials are warning residents about a telephone scam targeting Medicare recipients.

In Kent County, people are receiving calls appearing to originate from the Kent County Health Department’s main number. The caller tells people they are a Medicare representatives offering a free knee or back brace and asks for personal information like Social Security numbers.

Anyone who receives a call like that is advised to hang up immediately.

The Kent County Health Department says it never calls residents to ask for Social Security numbers or any other personal information.