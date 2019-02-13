Old Man Winter is keeping local repair shops busy

Posted 5:09 PM, February 13, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A lot of us are tired of the snow and ice, but not everyone in West Michigan feels that way.

The winter weather has been keeping A1 Small Engine Repair in Grand Rapids pretty busy these last few weeks. You've probably heard plenty of chainsaws roaring, generators running and snowblowers spinning and A1 specializes in servicing them all.

A1 Small Engine Repair is one of the last shops of its kind in the area, going strong now for 19 years. They are open year-round, but this time of the year is obviously their busiest and the weather has surely been cooperating.

Randy Wodarek, the owner of the repair shop, says that people have been flooding into the small facility for weeks now. They are a week or so behind because of the all the invoices, especially with our most recent ice storm bringing generator and chainsaw repairs into the mix. Randy, however, wouldn't have it any other way and loves the influx of new business.

If you have a machine that uses a small engine, Randy says that premium or ethanol free fuel is best for them. The main issue he's seen with many of the repairs that have come across his desk this week; old fuel.

